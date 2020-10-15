Fatal house fire investigated in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – At least one person was killed Wednesday when a New Smyrna Beach house caught fire, officials said.
The fire happened in the 600 block of St. Andrews Circle.
A photo released by firefighters shows smoke pouring from the roof of the home.
The state fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.
No other details have been released.
