Fatal house fire investigated in New Smyrna Beach

Fire scorches home on St. Andrews Circle

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A fire breaks out at a home in New Smyrna Beach.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – At least one person was killed Wednesday when a New Smyrna Beach house caught fire, officials said.

The fire happened in the 600 block of St. Andrews Circle.

A photo released by firefighters shows smoke pouring from the roof of the home.

The state fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.

No other details have been released.

Structure fire located at 685 St Andrews Circle. State Fire Marshal is en route for investigation.

Posted by City of New Smyrna Beach Fire Department on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

