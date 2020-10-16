Floridians cast their ballots as early voting begins

ORLANDO, Fla. – With early voting beginning on Monday in Orange County, voters are being urged to keep a few things in mind before heading off to the polls.

On Friday, Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles outlined some tips to help make things easy for anyone casting their ballot.

“The first thing is make a plan, know which (location) you’re going to go to. There are 20 locations around the county,” Cowles said.

The early voting locations can be found on sample ballots, which have been mailed out to registered voters.

Cowles said he encourages everyone to study their ballot before voting. News 6 has sample ballots for each county in Central Florida. You can check them out by clicking or tapping here.

“It’s a long ballot. It’s four pages of voting, so pre-mark your sample ballot and bring it with you,” Cowles said. “There are nine amendments on here, so if you haven’t pre-studied them, you’re going to be there a while.”

While other states have seen wait times of several hours when early voting began, Cowles said he doesn’t anticipate long lines because Orange County is operating with the maximum number of voting locations.

Typically, morning, lunch and afternoon rush are the busiest times at polling locations, so voters are urged to find an alternate time, if possible.

“Come mid-morning, come mid-afternoon if you’re available to come during those times,” Cowles said.

Voters will need to have a photo ID with a signature to cast their ballot. COVID-19 precautions will also be in place at each location.

“Even as the line gets longer, still keep that distance,” Cowles said. “We will keep moving you through as quickly as we can.”

For more details about voting in Orange County, visit ocfelections.com