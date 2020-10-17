Orlando police discover vehicle similar to one driven by Stephanie Hollingsworth

ORLANDO – The Orlando Police Department is investigating the discovery of a vehicle in a retention pond similar to the one driven by Stephanie Hollingsworth, a woman from Belle Isle who has been missing since Sept. 25.

Police said the car was discovered in a pond near Dowden Road and Story Time Drive. A dive team with the Orlando Fire Department said that a deceased person was found inside the car, according to police.

However, police have not yet identified the deceased body.

Recovery of the vehicle and the investigation is ongoing.

