Flagler County tax collector limiting services due to early voting demand

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Due to large lines for early voting outside the Flagler County Government Building, Tax Collector Suzanne Johnston will limit certain services “until further notice" to accommodate voters casting their ballots.

The temporary change impacts time-consuming services, including driver’s licenses, according a news release. Those services will be handled at the Flagler Beach branch at 2525 Moody Blvd.

Most services can be taken care of online at flaglertax.com, or by phone or mail.

Tag renewal and tax payments will not be limited.

“Voting is so important, we are willing to do anything we can to accommodate it,” Johnston said. “Anything we can do to help our residents.”

Floridians began voting early in-person on Monday across most of the state, including in Flagler County.