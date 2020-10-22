Is passing allowed while merging?

A viewer wanted to know, “Can I pass traffic on the right using the merge lane if it is stopped ahead?”

You know how I’ve said, “be part of the solution and not part of the problem"? This is exactly one of those cases where your actions are causing way more issues with traffic then it is resolving your issue.

The merge lane is exactly that, for merging traffic. If you have no intention other than using that merge lane to get around traffic ahead of you, you are improperly passing on the right.

Florida statue 316.084 covers improper passing on the right. This would be one of those cases. Not only is it frustrating for other drivers that are also stuck in this traffic to watch you feel that you are deserving of using a lane that’s not designated for you but it’s illegal.

We all feel your pain if you’re one of these frustrated drivers but if we were all diving for random travel lanes that are clear we wouldn’t get anywhere because of the crashes.

