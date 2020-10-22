Man arrested in robbery of Flagler County jewelry store

A 30-year-old man was arrested on allegations of robbing a jewelry store in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyrone Hunter was arrested in Putnam County and will be transferred to the Flagler County Jail, sheriff’s officials said.

According to the FCSO, Hunter entered Kay Jewelers on Oct. 6 and asked to see some gold chains. The workers described Hunter as “shaky,” according to a sheriff’s report.

Hunter asked for a closer look and snatched the display from a worker before speeding away in a red Nissan pickup truck, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office said it learned that Hunter had also visited the Cobblestone Village Kay Jewelers in St. Augustine earlier in the day and asked about gold chains before leaving the store.

Through investigative tactics, FCSO detectives identified the owner of the Nissan, who said that Hunter uses it regularly, according to the report. The pickup also has a GPS unit on it, officials said.

Detectives contacted Hunter, but he denied that was at the stores on Oct. 6, officials said. Workers, however, positively identified him from a photo lineup and an arrest warrant was obtained, officials said.

FCSO deputies worked with law enforcement agencies in Putnam County to track down an address where Hunter was possibly staying, and Hunter was arrested.

“This is a great example of how technology-led policing and good old-fashioned police work solve crimes,” Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This guy thought he could come into Flagler County and commit a robbery and get away with it. But thanks to the excellent work of our crime analysts and detectives, we secured a warrant for his arrest. Our law enforcement partners in Putnam were able to take him into custody for us and he’ll soon be in the Green Roof Inn where he belongs.”