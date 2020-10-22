Mismatched signatures lead to voter confusion in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – First-time voter, Micah Gregory, said he tried to vote in the 2020 Primary Election, but said his vote didn’t count because of a mismatched signature, that he failed to submit a cure affidavit for.

Orange County Supervisor of Elections, Bill Cowles, said they’ve already seen hundreds of signature issues this election.

“I can’t understand how you could pass up that opportunity to cure your ballot and make sure your vote is counted,” said Cowles.

Cowles said, as of October 21st, they’ve received 567 ballots without a signature and 769 where the signature differs.

So far, Cowles said, only 173 of the more than 1,300 voters have cured their ballots.

[TRENDING: Iran behind ‘Vote Trump or else’ emails | CDC redefines close contact | 2-headed snake found at Fla. home]

He tells News 6, it’s important that voters act right away as soon as they are notified of an issue with their ballot by his office.

And Cowles said they reach out to voters via email, fax and by phone.

Gregory said, in his case, by the time he realized there was an issue with his ballot, it was too late.

He told New 6, when he filled out his ballot, he signed using his middle initials, which he said are not included in his signature on file.

Gregory said, this election he’s keeping track of his ballot closely.

Cowles said voters who have provisionally rejected ballots, have until 5pm on the Thursday after the election to cure their ballot, so that it counts.