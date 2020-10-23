Bucs vs. Raiders: How to watch, stream, listen

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading to Nevada this weekend to play against the Las Vegas Raiders.
What channel is the game on? FOX
How can you listen to the game? 740 AM
How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket
Which team is favored to win the game? Tampa Bay is a 3.5-point Las Vegas favorite
What is the total for the game? The total is set at 52
The biggest storyline of the game is the impact COVID-19 is having on the game.
Five starters on the offensive line for Las Vegas were sent home as part of contact tracing.
Tackle Trent Brown was put on the COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus.
It is not clear which players on the Raiders will be allowed to play on Sunday.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at 8:20 p.m. and the game was moved to 4:05 p.m. Sunday.
Tampa Bay has won four of its last five games including a 38-10 win against the Green Bay Packers.
The Raiders are 3-2 on the season and Las Vegas is coming off a 40-32 win against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Offensive leaders for Tampa Bay:
- Tom Brady has thrown for 1,541 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions
- Ronald Jones has rushed for 472 yards and 3 touchdowns
- Mike Evans has caught 23 passes for 281 yards and 6 touchdowns
Offensive leaders for Las Vegas:
- Derek Carr has thrown for 1,442 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 1 interception
- Josh Jacobs has rushed for 377 yards and 5 touchdowns
- Darren Waller has caught 34 passes for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns