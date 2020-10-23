Bucs vs. Raiders: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading to Nevada this weekend to play against the Las Vegas Raiders.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Tampa Bay is a 3.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 52

The biggest storyline of the game is the impact COVID-19 is having on the game.

Five starters on the offensive line for Las Vegas were sent home as part of contact tracing.

Tackle Trent Brown was put on the COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus.

It is not clear which players on the Raiders will be allowed to play on Sunday.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at 8:20 p.m. and the game was moved to 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

Tampa Bay has won four of its last five games including a 38-10 win against the Green Bay Packers.

The Raiders are 3-2 on the season and Las Vegas is coming off a 40-32 win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Offensive leaders for Tampa Bay:

Tom Brady has thrown for 1,541 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions

Ronald Jones has rushed for 472 yards and 3 touchdowns

Mike Evans has caught 23 passes for 281 yards and 6 touchdowns

Offensive leaders for Las Vegas: