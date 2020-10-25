66-year-old man killed in Lake County rollover crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 66-year-old Howey in the Hills man was killed Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 27 in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at 8:25 p.m. at U.S. Highway 27 and Palm Way.

According to the crash report, the 66-year-old was driving a van behind a second passenger van when for an unknown reason he failed to slow, hitting the back of the second van. After the crash, the first van overturned, partially ejecting the 66-year-old driver. The man later died at the hospital.

The 58-year-old driver of the second van was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.