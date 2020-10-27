Need help getting to polls? Hertz offering free rental on election day

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Hertz is trying to help you get to the polls this election season.

The rental car company says on Nov. 2 or 3 it will give away one free day when customers reserve a car for two days.

Hertz says this will make it easier for people to perform their civic duty.

The promotion is available at Hertz neighborhood locations across the country.

Other transportation companies are also running deals on election day.

Both Uber and Lyft are offering discounts rides to the polls.