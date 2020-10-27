80ºF

Local News

Need help getting to polls? Hertz offering free rental on election day

Uber, Lyft offering discounted ride to polls

CNN Newsource

Tags: Election, Polls, Vote, Hertz
This May 23, 2020, photo shows rental vehicles parked outside a closed Hertz car rental office in south Denver. Hertz said Wednesday, June 17, it has put its plans to sell $500 million worth of stock on hold because the offering is being reviewed by the Securities and Exchange Commission. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
This May 23, 2020, photo shows rental vehicles parked outside a closed Hertz car rental office in south Denver. Hertz said Wednesday, June 17, it has put its plans to sell $500 million worth of stock on hold because the offering is being reviewed by the Securities and Exchange Commission. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Hertz is trying to help you get to the polls this election season.

The rental car company says on Nov. 2 or 3 it will give away one free day when customers reserve a car for two days.

Hertz says this will make it easier for people to perform their civic duty.

The promotion is available at Hertz neighborhood locations across the country.

[TRENDING: ‘Smell of rotting flesh’ leads to body in trunk | How to celebrate Halloween during pandemic | 98 ‘murder hornets’ removed]

Other transportation companies are also running deals on election day.

Both Uber and Lyft are offering discounts rides to the polls.

Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.