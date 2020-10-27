Teen and 46-year-old man shot in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. – Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old boy and a 46-year-old man were shot in DeLand on Monday night.

Investigators said officers responded to the 1200 block of South Delaware Avenue in Spring Hill just before 8:30 p.m. and found the victims.

The victims were rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said this is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.