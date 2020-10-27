80ºF

Ultrasound on COVID-19 patients shows heart damage, study shows

Move could help doctors start treatment early

Study: Ultrasound on COVID-19 patients shows heart damage

Researchers have found that ultrasounds give a better indication of which COVID-19 patients have a higher risk of dying.

Doctors at hospitals across the Mount Sinai system in New York looked at echocardiograms, or ultrasound scans of the heart, for 305 COVID-19 patients and 190 of those had structural heart damage.

The scans gave doctors an indication of which patients had the highest risk for death.

Researchers found it gave a fuller picture than the routinely run blood tests to look for heart damage.

They say ultrasounds could help doctors start treatment early and help patients recover better.

