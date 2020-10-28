Buccaneers vs. Giants: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to New Jersey this weekend to play against the New York Giants at 8:15 p.m. on Monday.

What channel is the game on? ESPN

How can you listen to the game? 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Tampa Bay is a 10.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 46

The Bucs have won five of its last six games and Tampa Bay is 5-2 on the year.

The Giants are 1-6 and New York only won by one point in its victory against Washington.

Tampa Bay has the third-best offense in the NFL, the Bucs average 32 points a game.

The Bucs also have a top-10 defense, on average, the Tampa Bay defense only gives up 20 points a game.

Stats leaders for Tampa Bay:

Tom Brady has thrown for 1,910 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions

Ronald Jones has rushed for 506 yards and four touchdowns

Scotty Miller has caught 22 passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns

Stats leaders for New York Giants: