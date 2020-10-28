Clermont city manager resigns, accepts position in Orange County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Clermont City Manager Darren Gray has announced his resignation, officials with the county confirmed Wednesday.

According to officials, Gray accepted a new position as deputy county administrator with the Orange County Government.

“It has been my pleasure to serve this amazing community,” Gray said. “Clermont has been my home for many years and it will always have a special place in my heart.”

Gray shared the news at the Oct. 27 City Council meeting at the Clermont City Center, following Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings' announcement earlier that day at the Board of County Commissioners meeting.

“Darren (Gray) leaves Champion-sized shoes to fill,” Clermont Mayor Gail Ash said. “I’ve had the privilege of working with him for almost a decade, and he has truly been a transformational leader for Clermont. He will be missed and we wish him all the best as he begins his next chapter.”

Gray’s last day with the city will be Dec. 11.

According to a news release, Clermont City Council appointed Assistant City Manager Susan Dauderis to serve as the interim city manager starting on Dec. 12.