VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Officers with the Port Orange Police Department are searching for a missing 70-year-old man.

Police said Robert Heikka was last seen on Sunday at his place in Port Orange.

Investigators said he may be in possession of his white 2012 Chevrolet Impala with the Florida tag of KRZI78.

Anyone with info on his whereabouts is asked to call 386-248-1777.