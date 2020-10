ORLANDO, Fla. – A food critic in Georgia has gone a little nutty.

Angela Hansberger has turned her front porch into a gourmet restaurant for a little chipmunk, which she has named Theloneous Munk.

Hansberger creates a fine dining experience each day for Theloneous.

Since April, she has made an impressive array of mini meals for the chipmunk, including a backyard barbecue and a rodent ramen bar.

The restaurant has garnered Hansberger thousands of followers on social media.