Child not wearing seat-belt killed in Marion County crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said a child and 40-year-old woman have died after a crash in Marion County.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Friday near Northwest 100 Street, just east of NW 49 Avenue Road.

According to troopers, the woman was speeding on Northwest 100 Street when she crossed over the centerline and eventually lost control.

As the sedan entered the grass shoulder it struck a large tree and the woman was partially ejected, troopers said.

Marion County Fire Rescue pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Troopers said there were two children, not wearing seatbelts inside the car. Both were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

According to investigators, one child died of his injuries and the other is still in critical condition.

Troopers said no one inside the car was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.