Osceola County deputies seeking missing 76-year-old woman

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a missing 76-year old woman.

Deputies are searching for Jessie Stevenson Blanchard, who was last seen leaving 2705 Formosa Boulevard in Kissimmee at 9 p.m. on Friday, deputies said.

Blanchard was last seen wearing a black and white dress and was driving a white 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Louisiana license plate number #H388373, deputies said.

Blanchard has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, high blood pressure and diabetes, deputies said.

If anyone has any information on Blanchard’s whereabouts, please contact the Osecola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.