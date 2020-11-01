Polk County deputies seeking missing 72-year-old man

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a 72-year-old man who went missing on Sunday.

Deputies are looking for Michael Swain, who drove away from his residence on Nicholson Drive in Davenport in a Gray 2019 Dodge Journey with Florida license plate number EXU6, deputies said.

Swain has dementia, schizophrenia, hasn’t taken prescribed medication since Saturday and hasn’t driven a vehicle in five years, deputies said.

Swain was last seen wearing a green shirts, gray shorts, and gold tennis shoes, deputies said.

If anyone knows of Swain’s whereabouts, please contact 863-298-6200.