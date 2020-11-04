These 9 snap shots give a different view of Election Day across the nation

On Election Day, polls, “I voted” stickers and maybe long lines may come to mind. Yet, with millions of people voting on Nov. 3 and the vast landscape that makes up the U.S., the day likely looked different across the nation.

Take a look at these snapshots from Election Day and see how it compared to yours.

Start them young

Political analysts say a great way to instill civic duty into future voters is to have them see democracy play out first hand, with parents setting the example. Hopefully, this voter’s son will remember his first trip to the polls. Ahmed Morsi brought his 1-month-old along to cast his vote on Election Day. Judging from his comfy position, the process likely went smoothly.

Ahmed Morsi holds his month-old son Omar, while filling his ballot at a polling place in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

They’re not horsin' around

In true Texas fashion, these voters trotted to the polls. It was all smiles on Election Day as the pair made their way to the ballot box -- and we’re talking about the horses.

Eboni Price, right, and Cornelius Ates arrive on horseback to vote at a polling site Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

“Take me out to the polling place”

There was no ball game Dodger Stadium, but there was a crowd.

The Malmberg couple masked up for an Election Day trip in Los Angeles and gave their young children a civics lesson while also taking stepping up to the plate to explain the rules of baseball to the little ones.

Voters Brandon Malmberg and wife, Debbie explains the rules of baseball to their sons, Ashton, 7, Penn, 6, and Emmett 4, after voting in-person on Election Day at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Mood lighting in the booth

Some voters cast their ballots in a date-worthy theater in Los Angeles. With chandeliers hanging overhead and the spotlights on Election Day, people at Hollywood Pantages Theatre had arguably one of the prettiest polling locations in the country.

People cast their ballots at a vote center set up at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Keeping votes on tempo

Members of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra set the sounds of Election Day in New York as musicians across the area were playing for voter. This musician greeted voters with the strong and soothing sounds of her violin as they entered the nearby polling location showcasing her mastery as they walked out with an “I voted” sticker.

A member of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra plays for voters outside a polling place on Election Day , Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Democracy is delicious

Food truck staff struck a pose as they provided pizza to the polls. Things got cheesy workers encouraged Miami voters to cast their ballots for a free slice. The initiative keeps voters fed in the name of freedom.

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PIZZA TO THE POLLS - Food truck staff stands in front of Pizza to the Polls and Uber Eats food truck on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Miami. (Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for Pizza to the Polls) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Cantan y Votan

They sing and they vote! Los Pasajeros mariachi band in Los Angeles serenaded voters as they waiting in line on Election Day. Trying to lift the mood and bring entertainment, they congratulated voters as they walked out of the polls and cheered for them mid-song.

The Los Pasajeros mariachi band plays for voters at a polling place at Dodger Stadium on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Invision)

A historic election

Spotted on a modern-day carriage, Matthew Woods led the charge to the polls on Election Day. Dressed as a Continental soldier, Woods said the 2020 election is a historic one -- and Michigan is a key player.

Trump supporter Matthew Woods, dressed as a Continental Army soldier, leads a Trump Train Rally through the parking lot of a polling precinct on Election Day in Warren, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman) (Copyright 2020 Associated Press)

Behind the voters

In the U.S., you have to be 18 to vote but virtually anyone is allowed in the polls. As voters concentrated on their ballots, 4-year-old Sofia was focused on Lucky, who was waiting patiently by the booth.