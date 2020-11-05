Florida man thinks he hears intruder, fatally shoots pregnant wife

STUART, Fla. – A Florida man mistook a noise outside his bedroom door for an intruder and fatally shot his pregnant wife, sheriff’s officials said.

The fatal shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in Stuart.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said the man frantically called 911, telling dispatchers he accidentally shot his wife.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she died, officials said. Snyder told CBS12.com that doctors were able to deliver the victim’s baby, who is in critical condition.

Snyder said the man gave detectives a detailed account of what happened, adding that the man said he heard noises in the house, reached over to feel for his wife in their bed but “what he felt turned out to be his dog,” according to CBS12.

A 2-year-old child also in the home was not injured, according to officials.

Snyder warned people with guns to be careful when using deadly force.

The case is under investigation.