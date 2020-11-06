Alligator captured on Florida school playground

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. – A Florida school named after Everglades State Park experienced a small portion of what the wetlands has to offer when a small alligator appeared on the school’s playground.
The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies found the alligator Wednesday at Everglades Elementary School, according to a department Facebook post.
The school’s mascot is an alligator clad in orange, which is a bit different then the 4-foot-6-inch alligator the deputies captured.
Deputies later released the gator in the Nubbin Slough River, but not before affectionally naming it “Everglades.”
A couple more pics of “Everglades” the alligator on the playground… Pictured are SRO D/S Tim “HiggyDunDee” Higgins, D/S Greis and D/S Chavez.Posted by Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, November 5, 2020