Jaguars vs. Texans: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a battle of one-win teams at 1 p.m. on Sunday as the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Houston Texans.

What channel is the game on? CBS (Game will not be shown in Orlando market)

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Houston is a 7-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 50.5

Rookie Jake Luton will start at quarterback for the Jaguars.

Luton was a sixth-round pick and he threw 43 touchdowns in 29 games in College.

He played one year at Idaho and three years at Oregon State.

The Jaguars have lost its last six games.

The only win of the season for Houston was against the Jaguars on Oct. 11.

Jacksonville offensive leaders:

Gardner Minshew has thrown for 1,855 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions (Jake Luton will start at quarterback)

James Robinson has rushed for 481 yards and 4 touchdowns

Keelan Cole has caught 28 passes for 374 yards and 3 touchdowns

Houston offensive leaders: