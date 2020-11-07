Volusia deputies find missing girl safe and sound

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – ***10:07 p.m. Nov. 6, 2020 Update***

Volusia deputies said Bailee has been found.

Deputies said she was found at Walgreens on Howland Boulevard in Deltona.

Investigators said she has no apparent injuries and is being checked out just in case.

***Original***

Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Investigators said Bailee Vrban left Heritage Middle School in Deltona on Friday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office said Bailee was last seen wearing a jacket with a unicorn on the left chest, blue jeans, a black polo shirt, and black Puma sneakers with white soles.

VCSO said she left Heritage Middle School out a back exit.

The county school district has also sent out a message to parents.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.