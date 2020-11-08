Longtime ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dies at 80

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. He was 80.

The television icon passed away nearly a year and a half after receiving his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

The official “Jeopardy!” Twitter account confirmed the news just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Their statement read:

“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex.”

Trebek presided over the beloved quiz show for more than 30 years.

Trebek was a master of the format, engaging in friendly banter with contestants and appearing genuinely pleased when they answered correctly.

He was also able to move the game along in a brisk no-nonsense fashion whenever people struggled for answers.

The Canadian-born Trebek was more than qualified for the job, having started his game show career on “Reach for the Top” in his native country.

Moving to the U.S. in 1973, he appeared on “The Wizard of Odds,” “Classic Concentration,” “To Tell the Truth,” “High Rollers,” “The $128,000 Question” and “Double Dare.”

Trebek announced his cancer diagnosis in 2019 in a video message but said he intended to keep working.

He said he planned to beat the disease’s low survival rate with the love and support of family and friends and with prayers from viewers.

The American Cancer Society estimates 3% of patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer are alive 5 years after being diagnosed.

Trebek is survived by his wife, Jean Currivan Trebek, and their two children, Emily and Matthew.

The Associated Press contributed to this web story