Man dead after crash involving motorcycle in Marion County, officials say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The head-on crash occurred at about 4:45 p.m. on County Road 314, just south of Northeast 52nd Place Road.

Officials said a motorcycle was heading north on County Road 314 as a SUV was heading south along the roadway.

The motorcycle crossed the center double yellow line and entered into the southbound lane, officials said.

The front of the motorcycle struck the front of the SUV, officials said. Both vehicles came to a stop on the west side of the roadway.

Officials said the operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and a passenger of the SUV both suffered minor injuries.