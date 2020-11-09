SANTA-tized: Here is where you can get Santa photos this Christmas

ORLANDO, Fla. – Due to the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 has been filled with creative ways to celebrate our favorite holidays and annual traditions. With Christmas just around the corner, some might be wondering if jolly ol' St. Nick will be visiting Central Florida this year.

With a little bit of Christmas magic, some social distancing and hand sanitizer, this year’s photo with Santa is possible.

Here are some locations you will be able to capture the memorable moments with Santa.

SeaWorld:

SeaWorld Photos With Santa 2020

Take a visit to the top of the world to meet the Arctic’s most famous resident, Santa Claus at SeaWorld’s Wild Arctic for a safe alternative to family photos with everyone’s favorite jolly guy! One party at a time will greet Santa in the expansive family room and have the opportunity to sit physically distant in Santa’s sleigh with St. Nick seated above and behind, separated by a plexiglass partition. Photo packages will be available for purchase.

Click here to see more on what SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration has to offer.

Icon Park Orlando:

The breathtaking Christmas photos that you’ve enjoyed at the mall since 2002 have relocated to ICON Park. Feel festive at the new Santa Workshop Experience and continue the tradition you’ve come to know and love. This year, a clear plexiglass partition on Santa’s chair will be between the children and Santa, which will not be easily seen in the photos.

ICON Orlando Photos With Santa 2020

Some other new protocols for this year include extra sanitation at all stations, a five-minute reservation schedule per family, expanded photo area for social distancing, regular COVID-19 testing for Santa and mask requirements except during photo session.

Click here to see Santa’s schedule and package options at Icon Park Orlando.

The Florida Mall:

Florida Mall Photos With Santa 2020

Lights. Camera. Santa!

Here are some things to know before you head to the Florida Mall. A reservation is required and for everyone’s safety, this will be a social-distanced experience for guests. Santa and his helpers will be wearing masks throughout the duration of your visit. Guests are required to wear masks.

Details on how pictures will look with Santa have not been released.

Click here to make your Santa photo reservations today.

Bass Pro Shops:

Bass Pro Shop Photos With Santa 2020

The magic of Santa’s Wonderland continues in-person, with a reimagined experience in Orlando at Bass Pro Shop. The contactless visit with Santa includes a comprehensive approach to ensure the safety of everyone including requiring face coverings and temperature screenings. Advance digital reservations are required for all guests online. Spots are limited to allow physical distancing and additional cleaning. This year, an innovative, glare-free clear protective barrier will be always in place between Santa and families, to allow for a contactless experience. The shield is cleaned and sanitized between each visit.

Click here for more information on their safety protocols and reservations.

The Mall At Millenia:

The Mall at Millenia announced a curbside pick-up will be available starting on May 11. (WKMG)

Santa returns to The Mall at Millenia during mall hours for photos with families. There will be a different approach to Santa photo visits, ensuring a safe setting for everyone. This year, they are partnering with Imagination Theatre to create a special holiday photo experience. All guests must make an advance reservation online for photos and visits.

Click here to for photo pricing, reservations and a breakdown of all their safety protocols.

Gaylord Palms:

Behind the scenes at the Gaylord Palms "I love Christmas Movies" event. (WKMG 2020)

Take a photo with Santa while social distancing and capture the memorable moment in a festive setting. Photo packages will be available starting at $35. Tickets to see Santa must be purchased in advance online. Face masks are required in all indoor areas of the resort and Christmas attractions and should not be removed for pictures with Santa.

Click here to buy your tickets online.

We will continue to update this story as we get more locations. If you know of another spot to meet Santa, send me an email here.