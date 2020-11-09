Telsa launches tequila brand

Elon Musk’s company is now selling branded tequila.

Tesla tequila is packaged in a lightning bolt-shaped bottle -- and priced at $250, according to Tesla’s website. The company says it is made from premium 100% de agave tequila añejo and was aged for 15 months in French oak barrels before being moved into the hand-blown glass bottle.

According to Musk, the project had been in the making for years, teasing a prototype of the tequila in 2018.

The new brand seemed to be a hit -- it’s already sold out despite orders being limited to two bottles each. Due to industry regulations, it was only available for purchase in certain states in the U.S. like Alabama, Florida, Washington and Connecticut.

Tesla says orders are expected to be shipped in late 2020.