Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 11/16/20

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Baked Beans with Bacon and Ground Beef
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground hamburger meat
- 1 medium yellow onion diced
- 1 medium green bell pepper diced
- 2 28 oz. cans original flavor baked beans
- 2 tablespoons yellow mustard
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- ¼ cup barbecue sauce
- ¼ cup pancake syrup
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 5-7 strips bacon
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Brown the hamburger meat in a large skillet over medium high heat. Break meat into pieces using a wooden spoon and cook until meat is no longer pink, about 8-10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove hamburger from the pan and set aside. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the grease and return the skillet to the heat.
- Add the onion and bell pepper. Sauté, stirring often, until onion and bell pepper are tender, about 8-10 minutes.
- Return the hamburger meat back to the skillet. Add the can of baked beans, mustard, brown sugar, barbecue sauce, pancake syrup, salt and pepper. Stir until ingredients are combined and mixture is heated through.
- Pour beans into a 9 x 12 x 2 inch baking dish. Lay the bacon strips over the top.
- Bake for 40-45 minutes or until bacon is browned and the beans are bubbling.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
For the cauliflower:
- 1 large head of cauliflower broken into florets
- 3/4 cups shredded Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter cubed
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon Montreal steak seasoning
- 1/4 teaspoon thyme leaves chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
For the breadcrumb topping:
- 1 cup Italian-style panko (Japanese) bread crumbs
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter melted
Instructions
- Fill a large stockpot about 1/4 the way with water. Bring to a boil over high heat
- Place cauliflower florets in a large steam basket over the pot. Cover. Reduce heat to medium. Steam cauliflower until very tender, about 20 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Transfer cauliflower to a large bowl. Mash with a potato masher, or process through a foodmill using the blade with the largest opening.
- Stir in the cheeses, butter, garlic powder, salt and pepper to taste. Pour cauliflower into a greased 8 x 8 x 2-inch greased casserole dish.
- Combine breadcrumbs and melted butter. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Spread over the top of mashed cauliflower.
- Bake uncovered for 40-50 minutes until cheeses are melted and topping is golden brown.
WEDNESDAY
Coconut Bourbon Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecans
Ingredients
Casserole:
- 8 cups mashed sweet potatoes
- 3/4 cup half-and-half cream
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup bourbon
- 2 eggs lightly beaten
- 1/4 cup honey
- 3 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1-1/4 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon molasses
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
- 1 cup flaked coconut
- 3/4 cup golden raisins
- 1-1/2 cups miniature marshmallows
Topping:
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/3 cup butter melted
- 1 cup chopped pecans
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Combine the first nine ingredients in a large bowl. Stir in the molasses, cardamom, coconut and raisins.
- Spread mixture into the bottom of a greased 13-in. x 9-in. x 2-in. baking dish. Spread marshmallows over the top.
- For the topping, combine the flour, brown sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Whisk in melted butter and stir until crumbly. Add in pecans. Spread topping over marshmallows.
- Bake, uncovered for 35-40 minutes or until heated through and topping is golden brown. *
THURSDAY
Potato Casserole Bacon and Caramelized Onions
Ingredients
- 3 slices thick-cut bacon coarsely chopped
- 1 onion thinly sliced
- 1 ¼ teaspoons salt
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 1 ¼ cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 ¼ cups beef broth
- 3 pounds Yukon gold potatoes sliced to about 1/8-inch thick.
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter cut into 1 tablespoon slices, then quartered
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Grease a 13 x 9-inch baking dish, or prepare 6-8 ramekins for individual servings.
- Cook bacon in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat until crisp, about 10-13 minutes. Using a slotted spoon remove the bacon from the pan onto paper towel. Reserve the bacon drippings in the skillet.
- Turn the temperature up to medium heat. Add the onions to the bacon drippings along with ¼ teaspoon of salt. Cook, stirring frequently until onions start to become soft and caramelized, about 25 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon of water to the skillet if the onions start to become too dark too quickly.
- Transfer onion to a large bowl. Return the saucepan to the hot burner.
- Pour the broth into the saucepan. Using a wooden spoon, scrape up any browned bits that have formed on the bottom of the pan. Bring broth to a simmer.
- Add the bacon, thyme, remaining salt, pepper and potatoes to the bowl with the onions. Stir until mixture is well-combined. Spread into your baking dish or spoon an even amount into your gratin dishes. Carefully pour the hot broth over top.
- Dot the surface of the casserole with butter.
- Bake uncovered for 45-55 minutes until the potatoes are fork tender and the edges are golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to sit for 20 minutes before serving.
FRIDAY
Sourdough and Sausage Thanksgiving Stuffing Casserole
Ingredients
- ½ pound sage flavored bulk pork sausage
- 1 leek white and green parts, chopped
- 3 cups cubed sourdough bread
- 1 teaspoon thyme
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 1 1/2 cups cups chicken stock
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Cook sausage in a medium skillet over medium high heat until sausage is no longer pink. Transfer sausage to a plate with a slotted spoon.
- Add leeks to sausage drippings and cook until leeks become soft.
- Combine sausage, leeks, bread cubes, thyme, Italian seasoning, paprika, and pepper. Pour chicken stock over bread mixture.
- Using a spoon or your hands, mix bread mixture until bread is moist.
- Transfer to a greased 8 x 8 baking dish. Cook for 40 minutes or until top is golden brown.