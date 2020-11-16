Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 11/16/20

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.

MONDAY

Baked Beans with Bacon and Ground Beef

Ingredients

Instructions

Bake for 40-45 minutes or until bacon is browned and the beans are bubbling.

Pour beans into a 9 x 12 x 2 inch baking dish. Lay the bacon strips over the top.

Return the hamburger meat back to the skillet. Add the can of baked beans, mustard, brown sugar, barbecue sauce, pancake syrup, salt and pepper. Stir until ingredients are combined and mixture is heated through.

Add the onion and bell pepper. Sauté, stirring often, until onion and bell pepper are tender, about 8-10 minutes.

Brown the hamburger meat in a large skillet over medium high heat. Break meat into pieces using a wooden spoon and cook until meat is no longer pink, about 8-10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove hamburger from the pan and set aside. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the grease and return the skillet to the heat.

TUESDAY

Cheese and Cauliflower Gratin

Ingredients

Instructions

Bake uncovered for 40-50 minutes until cheeses are melted and topping is golden brown.

Combine breadcrumbs and melted butter. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Spread over the top of mashed cauliflower.

Stir in the cheeses, butter, garlic powder, salt and pepper to taste. Pour cauliflower into a greased 8 x 8 x 2-inch greased casserole dish.

Transfer cauliflower to a large bowl. Mash with a potato masher, or process through a foodmill using the blade with the largest opening.

Place cauliflower florets in a large steam basket over the pot. Cover. Reduce heat to medium. Steam cauliflower until very tender, about 20 minutes.

Fill a large stockpot about 1/4 the way with water. Bring to a boil over high heat

WEDNESDAY

Coconut Bourbon Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecans

Ingredients

Instructions

Bake, uncovered for 35-40 minutes or until heated through and topping is golden brown. *

For the topping, combine the flour, brown sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Whisk in melted butter and stir until crumbly. Add in pecans. Spread topping over marshmallows.

Spread mixture into the bottom of a greased 13-in. x 9-in. x 2-in. baking dish. Spread marshmallows over the top.

Combine the first nine ingredients in a large bowl. Stir in the molasses, cardamom, coconut and raisins.

THURSDAY

Potato Casserole Bacon and Caramelized Onions

Ingredients

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Grease a 13 x 9-inch baking dish, or prepare 6-8 ramekins for individual servings.

Cook bacon in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat until crisp, about 10-13 minutes. Using a slotted spoon remove the bacon from the pan onto paper towel. Reserve the bacon drippings in the skillet.

Turn the temperature up to medium heat. Add the onions to the bacon drippings along with ¼ teaspoon of salt. Cook, stirring frequently until onions start to become soft and caramelized, about 25 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon of water to the skillet if the onions start to become too dark too quickly.

Transfer onion to a large bowl. Return the saucepan to the hot burner.

Pour the broth into the saucepan. Using a wooden spoon, scrape up any browned bits that have formed on the bottom of the pan. Bring broth to a simmer.

Add the bacon, thyme, remaining salt, pepper and potatoes to the bowl with the onions. Stir until mixture is well-combined. Spread into your baking dish or spoon an even amount into your gratin dishes. Carefully pour the hot broth over top.

Dot the surface of the casserole with butter.