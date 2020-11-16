74ºF

Man found shot to death at Marion County home

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A fatal shooting is investigated in Marion County.
MARION OAKS, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Sunday night at a home in Marion County, sheriff’s officials said.

The fatal shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the Marion Oaks area.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the home and found the man dead.

No other details, including information about the victim and shooter, have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

