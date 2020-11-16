Man found shot to death at Marion County home

MARION OAKS, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Sunday night at a home in Marion County, sheriff’s officials said.
The fatal shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the Marion Oaks area.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the home and found the man dead.
No other details, including information about the victim and shooter, have been released.
An investigation is ongoing.
SHOOTING DEATH INVESTIGATION At approximately 9 p.m. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call in...Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, November 15, 2020