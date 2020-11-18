LYNX adjusts hours for Thanksgiving holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. – LYNX announced its buses will be operating on a holiday schedule Thanksgiving Day.

On Nov. 26, riders could expect reduced service. If a bus or NeighborLink service runs on a Sunday, it will offer the same schedule, LYNX said.

However, ACCESS LYNX will be available to transport all customers with an advance reservation on Nov. 26. Customers can call 407-423-8747 to book their trip.

Its customer service window and lost and found will be closed on Thanksgiving. Administrative offices will also be closed throughout the holiday from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27 with plans to reopen Nov. 30.

Guests can rely on the LYNX call center, which will be open during its regular hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

LYNX says it will return to regularly scheduled rides on Nov. 27.

