Ocala appoints new police chief

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala city officials appointed a new police chief on Tuesday.

Chief Mike Balken accepted his position at a city council meeting.

The police department posted a video of people congratulating Balken on his new position.

The video shows Balken shaking hands with people at the meeting.

He will replace Chief Greg Graham.

Graham passed away after a small plane he was flying crashed near Dunnellon.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.