Thief takes off with credit cards, iPad in Lake Mary vehicle burglary, police say

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Authorities are reminding people to lock their doors and to be careful about leaving valuables in a vehicle, after being called to a vehicle burglary at a hotel in Lake Mary.

Lake Mary police were called to Homewood Suites at 755 Currency Circle on Nov. 14 just after 1 p.m. An officer met with the victim, who said he was missing a black backpack from his 2016 Ford F150 truck. The investigator said the truck was parked on the corner of the hotel parking lot and had a Mississippi tag.

The man said someone must have stolen the backpack from his truck after he believed he left the vehicle unlocked, according to the incident report. He noted he was missing two credit cards, an insurance card, miscellaneous medications, an inhaler, Army dog tags and a 16GB Apple iPad, the report reads. There were no signs of someone forcing their way inside, according to the investigator.

The victim said he has contacted his credit card companies and there was no activity on them. He deactivated the cards and searched his place of employment in Sanford and the hotel room to see if he potentially left the other items elsewhere and did not find the items.

Authorities say he chose not to pursue charges.