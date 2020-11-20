Orlando Veterans receive free food ahead of Thanksgiving

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hundreds of veterans in Orlando received free food on Friday from produce to meats. They even received a turkey for Thanksgiving.

“You don’t find too many people that gives out a lot of food out you know and I really appreciate what they do,” U.S. Army Veteran Kirk Martinez said.

Usually, the City of Orlando host a Veterans Day parade each year but with the pandemic, plans changed.

Instead, city officials teamed up with the organization Soldier’s Angels and decided to donate 75 pounds of food to 300 veteran families.

Also, $4,000 that would have been used for the parade was donated to Soldier’s Angels.

“I thank them for their service and we all want to remember the sacrifices that so many soldiers and their families have made being away from home. Some have made the ultimate sacrifice,” Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

Navy Veteran Martin Vrooman said he uses food stamps to buy groceries for his family. He also was volunteering on Friday.

“We don’t have to spend money to go grocery shopping that much like I said before I have multiple members in my family that I live with and the food spreads for us,” Vrooman said.