Second Harvest Food Bank CEO fears food supply shortages next year amid pandemic

Justin Warmoth, Anchor

Kristen McKenna, center, and other volunteers pack boxes of food outside Second Harvest Food Bank in Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. The boxes will be distributed to families in need on Thanksgiving Day at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. As COVID spreads and unemployment rates rise, food distribution centers see an increase in need for the holidays. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Food insecurity has risen significantly around the country after the coronavirus pandemic caused millions of Americans to lose their jobs.

Non-profits, like Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, have been doing what they can to help people in need of food, but the supply is beginning to stretch thin.

CEO Dave Krepcho joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to explain the growing demand for thousands of Central Florida families in need with Thanksgiving right around the corner.

“In the first quarter of 2021, we may face a massive food cliff in terms of supply,” Krepcho said. “We don’t know how long the community can continue to support us.”

If you’d like to donate to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, just head to FeedHopeNow.org.

Watch the full interview Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on News 6.

Want to see more from “The Weekly”? Click or tap here to see other interviews and discussions.

