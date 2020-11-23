Orlando area holds more than $359 million in unclaimed property

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s top financial official is on a treasure hunt to find the owners of millions of dollars worth of unclaimed property.

Jimmy Patronis, the state’s chief financial officer, announced Monday that the Orlando area currently has more than $359 million in unclaimed funds. Overall, Florida has $2 billion in unclaimed property.

Patronis is encouraging Floridians to join what he’s deemed his Holiday Money Hunt to help connect people and businesses with property that’s rightfully theirs.

“Now is the perfect time to search to see if you or your business has unclaimed property in Florida. With the holiday season being an expensive time of year, we could all use a little extra spending money,” he said in a news release.

According to his office, one in five Floridians has unclaimed property. People can recover and claim cash that has been unknown or lost by heading to FLTreasureHunt.gov.

Patronis said to keep up with this month’s Holiday Money Hunt, follow the hashtag #FLHolidayMoneyHunt on Twitter.