Father, daughter meet for the first time after 50 years

HOUSTON – It was an emotional reunion for one Tomball, Texas father and his daughter, who were separated at her birth and then came together again after 50 years.

The pair reunited and embraced at Hobby Airport in late November.

This story first published on Click2Houston.com on Nov. 27.

Greg Winski said he was 19 years old when he had his daughter, but did not have the resources then to give her the life she deserved.

The girl was adopted. The two never knew each other.

Winski’s daughter, Kerri Beggs, said at the age of 19, she began a quest to find her biological father.

Despite challenges, she never let up. Finally, in July, she had her friend call Winski. He confirmed that he was Beggs’ father.

The two got in touch online and planned to meet. Beggs, who now lives in Tucson, Arizona, took a plane to Hobby Airport on Friday, a flight that was delayed. However, Winski did not mind the wait.

At about 9:15 p.m., Winski and his daughter spotted each other at baggage claim. For the first time after a lifetime of missing each other, the father and daughter embraced each other.

Fifth years later, Greg Winski and Kerri Beggs reunited and embraced for the first time at Hobby Airport on Friday. (KPRC)

“[It means] everything,” Beggs said. “I waited for 50 years, and I started looking when I was 19. For the last four months, I’ve been looking forward to this day.”

Added Winski, “She’s my little girl. She’s just a beautiful image of myself and my mother. She’s the perfect specimen of a woman. She’s a great mother. She’s great. ... You’re not a grandmother, are you?”

“Oh, no! Not yet!” Beggs said with a laugh. “Hopefully someday. Not right now.”

“Hopefully someday,” Winski laughed. “But my heart is going crazy right now!”

”So is mine. So is mine!” said Beggs, hugging her father.

Beggs brought a whole bag of albums, and they said they both have a lot of catching up to do over the next 10 days.