Marion County deputies searching for missing 77-year-old man

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man who went missing from his Ocala home on Saturday.

Deputies are looking for 77-year-old David Edward Voldal, who was last seen leaving his home at 6601 Southwest 112th Street and traveling to Freedom Library at around 3:20 p.m.

He was last seen driving a red 2010 Toyota Corolla with a Florida license plate number of EVCM58, deputies said.

Voldal has been diagnosed with Dementia and has a pacemaker, deputies said.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.