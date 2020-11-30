66-year-old man dies after car accident, according to FHP

A 66-year-old man died Sunday after a car accident on State Road 417 in Seminole County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the man was driving southbound on State Road 417 when the accident happened.

While driving, the left front side of the car hit the wall barrier on the side of the highway and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to FHP. There was a passenger in the car who sustained minor injuries.

Troopers said they are investigating to see if the driver suffered a medical issue before the accident happened.