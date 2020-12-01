Jaguars vs. Vikings: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Jacksonville Jaguars will play against the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

What channel is the game on? WKMG

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Minnesota is a 9.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 52

The Jaguars are 1-10 this year and the Vikings are 5-6 this year.

Jacksonville has not won a game on the road this year and Minnesota is 2-4 this year.

The Jaguars have not defeated an NFC team this year and Minnesota is 1-2 against the AFC South.

Jacksonville offensive leaders:

• Gardner Minshew has thrown for 1,855 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions (Minshew has been out lately due to an injury)

• James Robinson has rushed for 890 yards and 6 touchdowns

• DJ Chark Jr. has caught 41 passes for 534 yards and 4 touchdowns

Minnesota offensive leaders:

• Kirk Cousins has thrown for 2,768 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions

• Dalvin Cook has rushed for 1,130 yards and 13 touchdowns

• Justin Jefferson has caught 52 passes for 918 yards and 6 touchdowns