Man killed in chain-reaction crash on US 192

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The driver of a car was killed Friday morning after his vehicle was in the middle of a chain reaction crash in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol crash report.

Troopers responded to the crash at 7:20 a.m. at US-192 and Griffen Road. According to the FHP, report. the driver of a pickup truck crashed into the back of a sedan, pushing the second vehicle into the read of a third vehicle. The third vehicle also hit the back of a fourth car, troopers said.

The driver of the sedan, who has not been identified, later died after he was taken to the hospital.

** CRASH **

WB US-192 x Griffin Rd

- ONLY right lane open

- Multiple units on scene#Osceola #Crash #Kissimmee pic.twitter.com/CBl0dTbaQB — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) December 4, 2020

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending against the 59-year-old driver of the pickup truck.

All drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to troopers.