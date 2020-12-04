70ºF

Local News

Man killed in chain-reaction crash on US 192

Charges pending against driver who hit victim’s car

Emilee Speck, Digital journalist

Tags: US 192, Osceola County, traffic
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The driver of a car was killed Friday morning after his vehicle was in the middle of a chain reaction crash in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol crash report.

Troopers responded to the crash at 7:20 a.m. at US-192 and Griffen Road. According to the FHP, report. the driver of a pickup truck crashed into the back of a sedan, pushing the second vehicle into the read of a third vehicle. The third vehicle also hit the back of a fourth car, troopers said.

The driver of the sedan, who has not been identified, later died after he was taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending against the 59-year-old driver of the pickup truck.

All drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to troopers.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: