2 charged with murder after allegedly stabbing Sanford man, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A couple from Deltona is behind bars for first-degree murder after the death of a Sanford man in August.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Jaide Caporale, 30 and Marvin Bryant, 36 were arrested Friday after the death of 30-year-old Jo’el Cosby.

Deputies said Cosby was Caporale’s on-and-off boyfriend and fell victim to a stabbing. Deputies found his body on Aug. 13 on the 800 block of Settler’s Loop in Geneva.

When it came time to interview the couple detectives said the two were not helping.

“Both Caporale and Bryant were evasive and less than forthcoming in interviews with detectives,” investigators said.

Detectives were eventually able to piece together the truth.

“Caporale and Bryant killed Cosby at their house, 1419 Farmington Ave. in Deltona, disposed of his body in Geneva and tried to clean up the evidence at home,” deputies said.

After finding evidence linking Caporale and Bryant to the crime scene, a close associate of Caporale told detectives that Caporale provided them with details of the murder and said she was surprised that Cosby’s body hadn’t been found yet.

“At the beginning of the investigation, when Detectives spoke with Bryant, they observed injuries to his hands, common with having been involved in this type of violent crime,” investigators said.

After a four month long joint investigation by Volusia and Seminole sheriff’s detectives, a judge signed warrants for the arrest of Caporale and Bryant.

They are being held without bond in the Volusia County Branch Jail.