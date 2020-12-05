Deputies search for Leesburg man reported missing

LEESBURG, Fla. – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a Leesburg man reported missing.

Officials said deputies are attempting to find Raymond Shelton, 81, due to his son reporting him missing after not being able to make contact with him.

Shelton was last seen by his neighbors Friday as he went for a walk near his home on Plumosa Drive. Officials said Shelton hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Shelton drives a blue four-door 2017 Chevrolet Sonic with Florida tag IJE-Z31, which is not at the home, officials said.

Family members are unsure as to where Shelton may be attempting to go, officials said.

Anyone with information about Shelton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101.