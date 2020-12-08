14-year-old took gun from slain 15-year-old Ocala boy, police say

OCALA, Fla. – Authorities have arrested a 14-year-old boy accused of removing a weapon from the scene where a 15-year-old was killed at an apartment complex in Ocala, however, the suspect is not suspected in the homicide.

Ocala police on Monday identified Chris “Chevy” Chevelon Jr. as the victim in the shooting. Chevelon was a 10th grader at Ocala Vanguard High School, where he played football on the junior varsity team.

The shooting was reported around noon Sunday at the Sutton Place apartments off Northeast 3rd Street near State Road 40.

Police said they performed life-saving measures on Chevelon until paramedics arrived. Chevelon was taken to a hospital, where he died from the gunshot wound, according to police.

Police on Tuesday said a 14-year-old boy was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence. News 6 is not naming the teen because of his age.

Police say after the shooting, Chevelon fell to the ground and the 14-year-old was seen on video taking a gun from Chevelon.

Rest In Peace Chris Chevelon Jr. you will be missed but never forgotten by your friends, family, teammates and coaches. Once a Knight always a Knight in life and death. We love you Chevy. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🔴⚪️🔵 Posted by Ocala Vanguard Football Home Page on Monday, December 7, 2020

Police said the teen admitted to taking the gun, but the weapon has not yet been recovered.

The suspected shooter has not been arrested. No one has been charged with Chevelon’s death.

Police said a vehicle with an unknown number of occupants confronted Chevelon and his friends, who were walking around the complex, when shots were fired from the car, striking Chevelon. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Ocala police.