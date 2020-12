DAVENPORT, Fla. – A 94-year-old woman and her pet were killed Wednesday night in a mobile home fire, officials said.

The fatal fire was reported around 9:15 p.m. on Lake Wilson Road in Davenport.

Polk County Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire with possible entrapment and found the single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished, and after a search of the home, the woman and her pet were found dead, county officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.