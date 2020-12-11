1 teen in critical condition, 3 injured after bonfire explosion in Polk County

POLK CITY, Fla. – Four teens were injured Thursday after the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says gasoline was poured on a bonfire causing an explosion.

According to a news release, the Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident that happened Thursday around 7:40 p.m. in Polk City.

Investigators said the group of friends were sitting around a bonfire at a home on Hammock Loop and when the flames started to dwindle one of the teens poured gasoline to build the fire back up. The flames ignited the stream of gas and gasoline vapors and the gas can exploded, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Lane Evans, 19, suffered very severe burns to his body. He was flown to Tampa General Hospital and is in critical condition. Spencer Brink, 19 received serious burns to his body and was transported by ambulance to TGH. He is in stable condition. Melyssa Dobbs, 18, was seriously burned and taken by ambulance to TGH. She is in stable condition. Alexsis Carter, 18, suffered burns to her neck and face. She was taken by ambulance to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center where she was treated and released.

There is no evidence of any alcohol or drug activity and the sheriff is calling it a “tragic mistake.”

”A wholesome evening among friends gathered around a bonfire came to a horrific and sad end due to a tragic mistake. It is important to stress this, never pour or store gasoline on or near burning embers or an open flame.” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.