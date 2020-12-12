OPD investigates homicide at Dockside Condos

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Police are investigating a homicide in the 2500 block of Woodgate Boulevard.

According to police, around 4:05 a.m. Saturday a man entered the home at Dockside Condos and shot and killed a another man.

[TRENDING: Floridians could soon eat invasive pythons | Viral video shows youth football coach striking player | 2020 pop culture wrap]

Officers said no additional victims were injured and that there was no suspect information at this time.

“We ask the public to call the Orlando Police Department with any information in this case, or to remain anonymous, to pleaae contact CrimelineFL,” OPD said.

The investigation is ongoing, stay with News 6 for updates.