Police respond to an officer-involved shooting at Baldwin Park.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is working on an officer-involved shooting at Baldwin Park.

Authorities said they will share details of the incident later Wednesday night.

The update from officers will be shown in a live stream in the video player above.

Police said the incident happened on the 5300 block of Baldwin Park Street.

This is about a half-mile west of Semoran Boulevard.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.