The Florida Department of Health on Saturday issued its first vaccine report that will be updated daily, just like the number of COVID-19 cases.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday morning, 32,707 individuals had been vaccinated, according to FDOH.

The view the entire report, click or swipe here.

The data summarizes the number of people who have received either their first dose or have completed the series for a COVID-19 vaccine. A person can only be counted in one category, first dose or series complete.