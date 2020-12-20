Three people injured during house fire in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. – Three people were injured in a house fire that broke out Sunday morning in DeLand, according to the DeLand Fire Department.

According to authorities, there were heavy fire conditions throughout most of the home by the time rescue crews arrived at the scene. All of the occupants were able to exit the house, according to firefighters, but a majority of the contents inside the house were destroyed from the fire.

Authorities said the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental in nature.

Two people from the house were treated for injuries at the scene of the fire, and one other person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The American Red Cross is now working to assist four displaces adults, three minors and eight dogs.